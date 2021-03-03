2.44 ‘micro earthquake’ hits Sanpete County overnight

SPRING CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Residents near Spring City in Sanpete County may have felt a gentle shake early Wednesday morning.

The University of utah Seismograph Station reports a 2.44 magnitude micro earthquake hit about four miles south southeast of Spring City at around 12:16 a.m. Wednesday.

Tuesday evening, residents in southern Salt Lake County near Sandy and West Jordan reported feeling shaking, with many fearing it was an earthquake. Officials say the shaking was not seismic but was likely caused by night flight training by crews from Hill Air Force Base.

Since late March 2020, when a 5.5 magnitude earthquake shook Magna, over 2,500 aftershocks have been felt throughout the Salt Lake Valley.

Utah is located in a very active seismic area of the United States, and the entire great basin has many fault areas they even go under the Great Salt Lake. The trickle of aftershocks is pretty normal.

