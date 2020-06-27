1st Lt. Kenneth ‘Kage’ Allen’s body returns to Utah

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – 1st Lt. Kenneth ‘Kage’ Allen’s body is back in Utah. The 27-year-old fighter pilot died just over a week ago in a training exercise off the coast of northern England and returned back to the United States last week.

Hundreds of cars participated in the procession for Lt. Kenneth “Kage” Allen which ended at Russon Mortuary and Crematory.

1st Lt. Kenneth ‘Kage’ Allen’s body arrived in Salt Lake Friday afternoon and a procession started immediately after. The procession headed north on Interstate 215 up to the Russon Mortuary and Crematory.

Soldiers from Hill Air Force Base, friends and family all gathered to borrow flags from Follow the Flag to hold up during Lt. Allen’s procession.

Two soldiers who said even though they didn’t know Allen personally, this is a tribute of respect and this is a way to honor his service.

“It’s been a rough loss, we’ve suffered several of them recently and it’s really important for us to come out,” said Sgt. Jayci Winters of Hill Air Force base.

“Lt. Allen…he’s so young, just married, and what a sacrifice that is,” said Colonel Rich Crandall a retired Air Force Reserve leader.

Gold star wife, McKenzie Fuchigami’s her husband Takeshi Fuchigami Jr. also died while on duty. She went to high school with Kage and said he had a way to make everyone around him, feel special. She said it’s awesome how the community is supporting him.

“Utah knows how to celebrate and honor a fallen soldier and I can personally say, it’s appreciated by I think the family of Kage; the family also appreciates it,” said Fuchigami.

The funeral services are set for the Fourth of July.