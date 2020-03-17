1st case of coronavirus reported in Bear River

BEAR RIVER, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Bear River Health Department confirmed Tuesday they have their first case of coronaviurs.

Health officials said the case is an adult between the ages of 18-60 years who is hospitalized who is believed to have contracted the virus through an exposure in Salt Lake County.

The patient’s family has been asked to self-quarantine at home for 14 days and to monitor themselves for symptoms throughout that time.

“We would like to remind the community that most people with COVID-19 experience only mild illness but as a community, we must slow the spread of this disease,” said Lloyd Berentzen, Director of the BRHD. “I urge the public to PLEASE practice social distancing. Do not gather in groups of more than 10 people. If you are sick, STAY HOME. Wash your hands frequently. Avoid touching your face. Sneeze or cough into a tissue or the inside of your elbow and disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible. We are confident that with your help, we will get through this difficult public health emergency.”

Bear River Health Department stated they will close their newest location at 635 South 100 East in Logan. Please contact us at our Bailey Building at 655 East 1300 North, Logan, UT.

For questions please call the Bear River Health Department at 792-6510 or visit us at brhd.org

