$19K raised for Utah Food Bank during mini-golf course fundraiser

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Hundreds of employees from FLSmidth put together a one-of-a-kind golf course using food from the Utah Food Bank. The mini-golf course also served as a fundraiser raking in close to $19,000.

The donation will equate to more than 71,000 meals in the hands of the Utah Food Bank and will go a long way helping the 392,000 Utahns who are unsure where their next meal will come from.

“We were proud to raise $5,000 last year but to see our employees smash that record and raise more than three times that amount this year was quite an achievement. Utah Food Bank is an important resource to families in need here in Utah. We wanted to do something to have fun while giving back to the community,” said Pat Turner, President of North America Region for FLSMidth.

Utah Food Bank President & CEO Ginette Bott said, “the food bank is incredibly grateful for the support of FLSMidth and appreciates their dedication to our mission of Fighting Hunger Statewide.”

Over the last two years, the support has totaled more than 101,882 meals for Utahns facing hunger.

