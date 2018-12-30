19-year-old woman critically injured in Draper head-on crash, DUI suspect arrested

Salt Lake Co Sheriff

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) - A 19-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck head on by an alleged impaired driver.

According to Sgt. Matt Coe, Draper City Police Department, the crash happened just before 1 a.m. at 838 West 114 South, directly along the Draper City and South Jordan City border.

Both agencies responded to the crash that involved a SUV and a passenger car which had collided head on. Inside the car, they found the young woman was trapped and had extensive injuries to her lower extremities.

After 30 minutes, crews were finally able to free her from the mangled wreckage and transport her to the hospital in critical condition.

The family has set up a GoFundMe for the victim.

The woman who was driving the SUV, Bobbi Leigh Phillips,30, was arrested and booked into jail for DUI resulting in serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony and two misdemeanor counts, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and driving on the wrong side of the roadway.