19-year-old Snow College student reported missing

EPHRAIM, Utah (ABC4) – Police are looking for Snow College student Madelyn Allen.

The 19-year-old was last seen leaving her residence at 155 East College Avenue around 9:22 p.m. on Dec. 13. Security footage shows someone who is believed to be Madelyn leaving the lobby, carrying a plastic bag and wearing a white fleece jacket, a dark skirt, and flat shoes.

Snow College Public Safety is working with local and state law enforcement, along with the FBI to locate the missing teen.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area or who may have seen anything suspicious to contact them at 435-283-7170. Anyone with information about Madelyn’s whereabouts is also asked to contact local police.