19-year-old killed in South Jordan shooting, police still searching for suspect

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 19-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning after shots were fired from a vehicle in South Jordan.

According to South Jordan police, two different groups of people got into a fight at a home near 11400 South 1300 West around 2 a.m. At some point, when one of the groups went to leave, someone started firing from a gun at the crowd.

After nearly a dozen rounds has been fired, a 19-year-old man had been hit. The victim was then rushed to the hospital, but he died as a result of his injuries.

Police are still trying to figure out exactly what happened and, as of Sunday night, no one had been arrested in the case.

A GoFundMe has been established for the teen killed in the shooting.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact South Jordan Police.