22-year-old father sent to prison in death of 2-month-old

CLEARFIELD (ABC4 Utah)- A 22-year-old Clearfield man has been sent to prison in the death of his nearly 2-month-old child.

Clint Corydon Nokes was sentenced earlier this month by Judge David Hamilton to a minimum of 15 years at the Utah State Prison. He was also given credit for the 1,028 days he has already been incarcerated.

He is not eligable for parole until after the 15-year minimum has been met.

Nokes pleaded guilty in June to one count of first-degree felony murder in the 2017 death of his seven-week-old infant.

Police responded to the home on December 1, 2017, on a report of an unresponsive baby. When they arrived, the baby was unconscious and not breathing. The baby was flown to Primary Children’s Medical Center where it was reported to have broken bones, a fractured skull, spinal damage, detached retinas, and other injuries.

The baby later died from it’s injuries.

A background check on Nokes shows no other criminal history in Utah.