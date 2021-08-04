19-year-old arrested, accused of shooting man in chest in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A 19-year-old man has been arrested for attempted homicide in Cedar City early Wednesday morning.

At around 12:45 a.m., Cedar City Police were called to a motel near 1620 West 200 N for a shooting.

Police say they were notified that a man had been shot and it was unclear where the suspect was.

When officers arrived on scene, they say they found a man with a single gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say they were also able to determine the suspect, 19-year-old Jaxton Saroff, had fled the scene in a vehicle.

Cedar City Police began searching the area before learning Saroff was staying at a different motel.

After negotiating with Saroff over the phone, police say the man left his motel room and surrendered peacefully. According to police, the firearm used, suspected marijuana wax, suspected marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were found in the room after a search warrant was executed.

Saroff has been arrested and booked into the Iron County Jail for second-degree attempted homicide, third-degree aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cedar City Police continue to investigate the incident.