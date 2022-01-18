19 schools in Davis School District to go remote amid COVID surge

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – School officials in the Davis School District have announced that 19 schools will be pivoting to remote learning beginning Wednesday.
The District says that as of Monday evening, 19 schools in the district had reached and exceeded case thresholds established in the Test-to-stay program. All 19 schools will begin remote learning on Wednesday, Jan. 19 until Friday, Jan. 21.
All the schools that are going remote will return to in-person learning beginning Monday, Jan. 24.
Here is a list of the schools that will be going remote along with the number of COVID cases in each school:
- Bountiful High has 81 cases, with a threshold of 31
- Clearfield High has 90 cases, with a threshold of 43
- Davis High has 126 cases, with a threshold of 46
- Farmington High has 79 cases, with a threshold of 44
- Northridge High has 80 cases, with a threshold of 41
- Syracuse High has 105 cases, with a threshold of 51
- Centennial Junior High has 39 cases with a threshold of 30
- Centerville Junior High has 57 cases with a threshold of 30
- Fairfield Junior High has 58 cases with a threshold of 30
- Farmington Junior High has 66 cases, with a threshold of 30
- Kaysville Junior High has 40 cases with a threshold of 30
- Legacy Junior High has 41 cases with a threshold of 30
- Millcreek Junior High has 35 cases with a threshold of 30
- Mueller Park Junior High has 55 cases with a threshold of 30
- North Davis Junior High has 36 cases with a threshold of 30
- Shoreline Junior High has 31 cases with a threshold of 30
- South Davis Junior High has 77 cases, with a threshold of 30
- Syracuse Junior High has 48 cases with a threshold of 30
- West Point Junior High has 60 cases, with a threshold of 30
Just last week, Gov. Cox issued a letter to local school boards giving them the ability to allow schools to pivot temporarily to remote learning if a school had reached the case threshold for a test-to-stay program.
Schools within the Salt Lake County School District and the Granite School District have also moved to remote-learning recently