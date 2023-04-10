SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Recent years have seen the prices of homes skyrocketing around the nation. Here in Utah, things are no different, as the median sale price for a home right now is a little over half a million dollars.

With the costs of home ownership being so high, it prompts many of us Utahns to look back to a time when homes appeared to be more affordable. To see how things have changed in our state, we’re taking a look back at home prices over 150 years ago, with some interesting discoveries along the way.

Let’s start in the 1850s, when purchasing 300 acres of farmland at the mouth of Little Cottonwood Canyon was much more reasonable, and could be paid for in cash, grain, cattle, or horses.

Two decades later, $200 gave Utahns the option to purchase a full ranch house and corral in Cache County. In 1909, owning a three-room home in the same area wasn’t much more, as $375 could get you one of the first properties in the county with plumbing. About that same time, a little closer to Salt Lake City, a spacious home in Sugar House would cost just $100 to $200.

In the 1930s, prices near the city went up slightly, with 55-foot lots around 10th and 11th Avenue on sale for $650. A decade later, nearby luxury living wasn’t much more, as a brick Colonial-style home could be all yours for just $4,200 along the East Bench.

With median-priced homes today costing over $2 million, Park City during the 1950s was much different with a golf course condominium advertised at only $17,950. These prices would go up some by the late 1970s, with $79,045 for a home by the golf course.

By the early 2000s, prices looked much closer to modern standards, with the average house indexed at about $250,000 here in Utah.

As of today, no one is sure how high Utah home prices will climb in the coming years, but we do know for certain that they’ll be a far cry from the old days.