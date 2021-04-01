18-year-old snowboarder killed at Park City Mountain Resort

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An 18-year-old was killed while snowboarding at Park City Mountain Resort on Tuesday.

According to the Park City Police Department, the 18-year-old Kentucky man was snowboarding down the Mid Mountain Trail run at PCMR when he went off the run and struck a tree around 3:07 p.m.

Ski Patrol responded and began life-saving treatment on the man.

The man, who police say was wearing a helmet, did not survive the accident.

Police have not released the identity of the man or any further information on the incident

