18-year-old rescued up Shepard Canyon in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the Davis County Search and Rescue team are sending a big thank you to Deputy Cory Cox who’s knowledge helped rescue an 18-year-old male up Shepard Canyon Friday.

Officials say the 18-year-old male was cold and all out of energy. A DPS helicopter crew and the Department of Public Safety were able to expertly navigated right to the patient and executed a flawless hoist to bring him to safety, officials with the Davis County Search and Rescue say.

Davis County Search and Rescue say they also want to thank the rescuers who drove the snow machines into the cold temps, geared and hiked down to the man.

