SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – An 18-year-old has been reported missing from Sandy, Friday evening.

Police say Star Swanson has not been seen or heard from since Oct. 13. They say she may be on her way to Utah County.

***MISSING PERSON*** Star Swanson (18) has not been seen or heard from since 10/13/21. She may have been on her way to Utah County. Please call (801) 799-3000 if you have any information on her whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/DXYJT8D6rB — Sandy Police (@Sandy_Police) October 16, 2021

Police ask that if you have any information on the teen’s whereabouts to call 801-799-3000.