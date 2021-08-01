18-year-old ‘reckless’ driver crashes in Ogden Saturday night

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) -Two teens were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Ogden Saturday evening.

According to the Ogden City Police Department, officers spotted An 18-year-old man driving recklessly near 22nd St. and Washington Blvd in Ogden around 9:36 p.m.

Shortly after, the 18-year-old’s Honda Civic was struck by a silver Subaru that was traveling westbound on 20th Street and spun around, striking two other vehicles that were stopped at the intersection.

An 18-year-old passenger in the Honda Civic was transported to a local hospital with multiple injuries but is in stable condition, police said.

The driver of the Honda suffered minor injuries in the crash. He was later booked into the Weber County Jail on various charges, according to a news release from the Ogden City Police Department.

Traffic was diverted around the crash scene for about two hours while crews investigated the scene.

No further information on the crash has been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.