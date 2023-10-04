SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill announced the plea and sentencing of an 18-year-old for shooting at a police officer.

Angel Bernardino pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Oct. 4, to second-degree felony assault on a peace officer with the use of a dangerous weapon and second-degree felony use of a firearm by a restricted person.

Bernardino was arrested in April after a Salt Lake Police officer attempted to pull Bernardino over for driving erratically. Bernardino failed to stop and when trying to maneuver onto the freeway ran his vehicle into an embankment.

Upon exiting the vehicle Bernardino approached the officer and pulled out a handgun and fired in the direction of the officer. The officer is seen on body cam ordering Bernardino to stop before firing and striking him. While down, Bernardino tried several times to get to his feet and did not comply with the officer’s commands. On scene, other officers reported Bernardino had “blurred speech and droopy eyelids.”

According to the District Attorney’s Office Bernardino was sentenced to a term of two to 30 years at the Utah State Correctional Facility.

“This case serves as a testament to the dedication and bravery of our law enforcement officers. Officer Campa’s swift response to a life-threatening situation not only saved her own life but protected the community,” said DA Gill.” The rapid resolution of this case brings justice for Officer Campa and reassures our community that public safety remains paramount.”