19-year-old guilty of attempted murder of Delta woman headed to prison

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) Joshua Baer, 19, who pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of a Delta woman was sentenced in Fourth District Court last week to prison.

According to the Millard County Sheriff, Baer was sentenced on Nov 20 to 5-years to life for first-degree felony attempted murder, and 1-15 years in prison each for possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, theft by receiving stolen property and obstruction of justice.

“As we committed from the beginning, this violent and unprecedented act upon a small community received our priority focus,” stated Millard County Sheriff Jacobson. “The solution comes not only through our efforts but by way of critical intelligence offered up by citizens and informants.”

Sheriff Jacobson said state of the art laboratory resources also helped lead to a relatively quick process of a very serious crime.

“We express our gratitude to all who came forward to aid in this investigation,” stated Sheriff Jacobson. “We are also grateful for all the assistance rendered from outside agencies to ensure justice was served on behalf of the victims and community.”

According to charging documents, the incident unfolded on June 20 when deputies were called to a home in the area of 350 West 100 North in Delta.

When deputies arrived, a man said he saw an individual standing near the street in front of his home and a red laser beam pointed at him, documents state.

The man said he quickly closed the door then heard a barrage of gunfire and several bullets hit the front of his home. A young woman inside the home was struck in the head and received minor injuries, documents state.

Deputies later recovered 14 shell casings from the streets in front the victim’s home, five bullet holes in the front of the house and bullets in trees and cars near the residence, documents state.

Neighbors who witnessed the earlier altercation identified the young man as Joshua Baer.

Deputies obtained a search warrant and went to a home in Delta where Baer was staying. While there, they found the same clothing witnesses had described Baer as wearing and in the driveway was the same car they said he was driving, according to documents.

