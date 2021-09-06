18-year-old killed in San Juan County crash

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in San Juan County, Sunday.

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. at milepost 18 on SR-163, just north of Forrest Gump Hill.

Officials say the 18-year-old man was driving northbound in a white Toyota Camry when the car left the roadway.

The driver, who was the only person in the car at the time, was unable to keep control of the car, causing it to roll over.

The teen was then ejected from the car. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and attempted to perform lifesaving measures on the 18-year-old. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Law enforcement is investigating speed and drug impairment as possible causes for the crash.

This crash was one of several fatal crashes to happen across the Beehive State over Labor Day weekend.

