18-year-old arrested in August 2020 shooting that injured young girl

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) – An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with a 2020 shooting that left a young girl with an injured foot.

Court records outline the event, saying a shooting was reported late one August night on Westlope Drive in Kearns.

A neighbor reported hearing three or four shots. A 6-year-old was hit by a stray bullet, causing bruising to her foot.

The bullet also damaged the young girl’s home, according to police.

According to court documents, a witness and occupant of the suspect vehicle told police she had come to the area to fight another girl.

After fighting the girl, she tells police the girl started breaking the windows of the suspect vehicle.

Th driver of the vehicle was reportedly trying to leave when a man inside started shooting.

At the end of September, while conducting a separate investigation, Sandy Police report making contact with 18-year-old Timothy Begay.

Begay, after allegedly admitting to having a gun that had been reported stolen, was taken into custody.

Authorities report in court documents the gun later test-fired and showed several hits, including the August shooting in Kearns.

Police are now asking for Begay to be charged with felony discharge of a firearm for the Kearns incident, according to the probable cause statement.