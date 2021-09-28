18-year-old arrested for hitting SLC high schooler in the head with firearm

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An 18-year-old has been arrested after allegedly hitting a high school student in the head with a firearm after they tried to break up a fight near Salt Lake City’s East High School.

On September 17, Salt Lake City Police say a 17-year-old East High student saw two people arguing near the football stadium.

The fight was between a girl and an 18-year-old man, later identified as Leonardo Lopez. According to police, the student intervened in the domestic disturbance. At that point, the student and Lopez then got in a fight.

Lopez then allegedly pulled a firearm and used it to hit the student in the head. No shots were fired. Before officers arrived, Lopez left the scene.

On Saturday, detectives say they developed information leading to Lopez’s whereabouts and safely took him into custody. Lopez was taken to jail and booked on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.

No other details have been released at this time.