18-year-old arrested for beating two teen relatives with a belt

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – An 18-year-old was arrested after police said she used a belt to hit two teens relatives, leaving visible marks on both of them.

According to arresting documents, Jenny Bui, 18, asked a 13-year-old relative for a backpack. When the girl said she did not have one, Bui became upset and entered the room where the girl was located.

Police said during this time, Bui used a belt to hit the teen, along with a 14-year-old female relative, leaving visible marks that were photographed as evidence.

Documents state the woman then broke a glass picture frame on the wall.

Bui was arrested and charged with two misdemeanor counts of child abuse involving physical injury.

A background check for Bui shows she was arrested for shoplifting in December.

