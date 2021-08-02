18-year-old admits to trying to show off in Ogden crash that injured another teen, police say

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An 18-year-old is in custody after authorities say his reckless driving caused a crash in Ogden with injuries on Saturday.

According to arresting documents, Kamren Mestas was booked into the Weber County Jail on charges of reckless driving, speed contest or exhibition on a highway, and failure to respond to an officer’s signal to stop causing death or injury.

Ogden Police report two teenagers were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday night near 22nd Street and Washington Boulevard shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Officers say they saw a man driving recklessly in the area. In arresting documents, one officer says the man took off at a high rate of speed from a group of cars and “appeared to be showing off for the other vehicles and racing.”

When the officer began pursuing the vehicle, the other vehicles allegedly slowed down while the suspect vehicle “continued to accelerate to a high rate of speed.” According to police, the vehicle passed other cars in the median and traveled through a red light.

As the vehicle went through another red light, officers say it caused a collision with vehicles that had the right of way.

“It was clear that the driver had a wanton disregard for others on the roadway,” the arrest documents read.

The driver, later identified as Mestas, allegedly admitted to trying to show off and evading the officer. He reportedly suffered minor injuries in the crash.

According to police, Mestas’s passenger “had a concussion, large laceration under his chin, and on his right arm.”

“When I attempted to speak with the passenger, he struggled to remember the conversation we were having,” the officer says in the arresting document.

If formally charged with reckless driving or speed contest or exhibition, Mestas could face two class B misdemeanors. In Utah, a class B misdemeanor carries a possible prison term of six months in jail and up to $1,000 in possible fines.

The third arresting charge is considered a second-degree felony, which carries a possible prison term of one to 15 years in prison and up to $10,000 in a possible fine in Utah.