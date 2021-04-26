171 years later: Shoshone tribe and Utah settlers to reconcile after murder of chief

HARRISVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – 171 years ago, the hearts of the Northwestern Shoshone tribe were shattered as their Native American chief was shot and killed in a cornfield now known as present-day Harrisville.

According to the Weber County Heritage Foundation, in 1850, settler Urban Stewart shot beloved Shoshone Chief Terikee in his field, leaving the event unresolved for years.

But now on May 1, both sides are coming together in peace and healing to dedicate a monument at the very site the gruesome event took place.

Courtesy of WCHF

Officials say the themes for the event are history, healing, and restoration.

As community members gather in peace to heal, event organizers share that a blessing will be given by Shoshone Elder Darren Parry, and remarks will be given by the current descendent of Urban Stewart.

Live music by artists Mike Iverson and David Anderson will also accompany the dedication.

The monument dedication is anticipated to kick off at 11 a.m. near 435 W. Harrisville Rd.