WASATCH FRONT NEWS: Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, and Wasatch counties

171 years later: Shoshone tribe and Utah settlers to reconcile after murder of chief

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(ABC4)

HARRISVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – 171 years ago, the hearts of the Northwestern Shoshone tribe were shattered as their Native American chief was shot and killed in a cornfield now known as present-day Harrisville.

According to the Weber County Heritage Foundation, in 1850, settler Urban Stewart shot beloved Shoshone Chief Terikee in his field, leaving the event unresolved for years.

But now on May 1, both sides are coming together in peace and healing to dedicate a monument at the very site the gruesome event took place.

May be a cartoon of one or more people and text that says 'In 1850, settler Urban Stewart shot beloved Shoshone Chief Terikee in his field. The event was unresolved for over 150 years. Now join both sides coming together in peace and healing to dedicate a monument at the site...'
Courtesy of WCHF

Officials say the themes for the event are history, healing, and restoration.

As community members gather in peace to heal, event organizers share that a blessing will be given by Shoshone Elder Darren Parry, and remarks will be given by the current descendent of Urban Stewart.

Live music by artists Mike Iverson and David Anderson will also accompany the dedication.

The monument dedication is anticipated to kick off at 11 a.m. near 435 W. Harrisville Rd.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 NFL Draft Coverage

More NFL Draft