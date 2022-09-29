MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Make-A-Wish Utah will be granting the wish of 17-year-old Julia to provide 22 low-income special education classrooms with a Special Education Classroom Kit, which includes tools that helped her succeed in school.

Julia, who was diagnosed with a nervous system disorder, hopes to help kids like herself feel confident in their abilities to achieve a high school diploma like she did earlier this year. Each kit will include noise canceling headphones, noise reducing earmuffs, handwriting grips and writing aids, timers, dry erase markers, laminating sheets, whiteboards, velcro, fidget toys, programable buttons, and pens and pencils.

Every kit will also include a note and explanation from Julia that reads:

“I am so excited to be sharing these kits with you. I hope you find something here that changes a ‘no’ to a ‘yes’ with at least one of your students. As I am a person with severe disabilities like your students, I know that teaching us can many times be daunting and frustrating. But, like your students, we understand that it is because the path to reach us is sometimes so unclear. Please know that we see you trying, and we are so grateful that you refuse to give up on students like me.

Because of a teacher that refused to give up on me, even though I gave her every reason to, I started believing in myself. And with the help of my parents, teachers, and every person who saw in me what I did not at the time, I succeeded. Last May, I graduated high school – not just with a certificate of attendance – but an actual, high-honors, mainstream diploma. I know my future has power and purpose, and that is why I put everything that helped me in a classroom setting in these kits. I wish I had unlimited funds to give you all the tech you might need, but these were the things that have been invaluable to me over the years, and I hope it helps you too.

I hope you always remember that I believe in all of you.”

Julia will receive a star that will be raised at the Make-A-Wish Utah office.