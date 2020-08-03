17-year-old accidentally shot by friend at an apartment in Murray

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 17-year-old boy was accidentally shot by a friend at an apartment in Murray on Sunday night.

According to Murray City Police, the teen was brought by his friends to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his hip sometime around 9:30 p.m.

During an interview with police, the teen originally said he and his friends were walking along 4800 South between 400 East and 800 East when a white passenger car pulled up next to them and fired a single round at them.

During the course of the investigation, police were able to determine that the teen lied about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The teen finally told police he had been shot during an accidental discharge of the gun by a friend and that individual is restricted from possessing a firearm so he made up a different story.

Police said it is likely the one who fired the gun will face charges, especially if he is restricted from possessing a gun.

The teen is expected to fully recover.

The story will be updated if additional information is released.