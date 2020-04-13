17-year-old dies in Wayne County motorcycle accident

WAYNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 17-year-old boy died in a motorcycle accident in Wayne County on Saturday evening.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s office was dispatched to Burro Wash, located south of Notom, Utah around 7 p.m. Saturday evening to respond to a motorcycle accident.

When Wayne County deputies arrived on scene, they assisted with CPR. It was then determined that the victim did not survive the injuries that he sustained in the accident despite the life resuscitating measures.

Witnesses to the accident say the 17-year-old boy was riding on rough terrain when he a hit a rock and was thrown from his motorcycle. Bystanders say he was wearing a helmet.

The 17-year-old boy was from Sanpete County.

