BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A 17-year-old boy was found dead after his car was spotted upside down in the Bear River on Friday, according to the Box Elder Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Cade Palmer, Box Elder Co. Sheriff’s Office, states that on Dec. 16, at around 3:15 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a car upside down in the Bear River at 4000 West 3600 North, Corinne.

The driver was reportedly a 17-year-old boy from the area, and was found deceased in the car.

An investigation found that at around 6:30 a.m. that morning, he was heading south on 4000 West and failed to turn at a “T” intersection at 3600 North.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

As a result, the boy drove off the road into the river, Palmer states.

It was reported that there was dense fog in the area at that time, “which likely contributed to the cause of the crash,” according to Palmer.

The identity of the driver is not being released at this time, pending notification of family members.

“We express our heartfelt condolences, and pray that the family can find peace and comfort during this difficult time,” Palmer states.

Box Elder County Search and Rescue, Corinne Fire Department, Brigham City Fire Department, and Willard Fire Department assisted in this investigation.

No further information is currently available.