16-year-old shot and killed in Ogden, teen suspect in custody

OGDEN (ABC4 News) – A 16-year-old boy was shot in killed Saturday morning in Ogden and another teen is being held on suspicion of murder.

According to a press release issued by Ogden police, officers responded to a call on a shooting on the 300 block of 9th Street. When they arrived they were told the suspect, a 17-year-old boy, shot the other teen.

Medical personnel tried to save the boy’s life, but he died at the scene.

The case is still under investigation and the suspect has been booked into the Weber Valley Detention Center on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

According to the press release the two teens knew each other. It states the motive for this case is still under investigation and there are no additional suspects.

