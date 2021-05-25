16-year-old killed in Saratoga Springs crash

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A 16-year-old boy is dead after a crash in Saratoga Springs.
Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.
According to Assistant Chief Bill Robertson with the Saratoga Springs Police Department, the crash happened as the 16-year-old was turning left onto Harvest Hill Boulevard.
As the 16-year-old was turning left, a 28-year-old driver ran a red light while driving southbound on Redwood Road, striking the teen’s car. The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
The 28-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police believe that the 28-year-old was driving erratically and a road rage incident may have occurred before the crash.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.