16-year-old killed in Saratoga Springs crash

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A 16-year-old boy is dead after a crash in Saratoga Springs.

According to Assistant Chief Bill Robertson with the Saratoga Springs Police Department, the crash happened as the 16-year-old was turning left onto Harvest Hill Boulevard.

As the 16-year-old was turning left, a 28-year-old driver ran a red light while driving southbound on Redwood Road, striking the teen’s car. The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The 28-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police believe that the 28-year-old was driving erratically and a road rage incident may have occurred before the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.