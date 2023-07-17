HIGHLAND, Utah (ABC4) — 16-year-old Highland resident Drake Slattery handles some pretty weighty issues.

While he’s juggling AP courses at American Fork High School, working on his eagle scout project, and being recognized by the Highland Mayor for inspiring his community, he also is breaking a world record. The record is by far the heaviest, 423 pounds to be exact.

Slattery, a 132-pound teen, brought home the world record at the 2023 United States Powerlifting Nationals on July 10 in Las Vegas for deadlifting the greatest weight in his category. Although Slattery has lifted over 440 pounds outside of a competition, he set the world record this month by deadlifting 423 pounds.

The teen turned 16 just two days before the competition, placing him in a higher age bracket than he had competed in before. He had a goal in mind, and his hard work and physical and mental preparation paid off.

Slattery is a soft-spoken kid with a mop of curly brown hair. Anyone watching him prepare to lift can tell he is serious about the task. His coach prompts gently and the two start the lift like a well-rehearsed dance. Slattery says he practices 4-6 days a week and has found a family in the process.

“My main gym is Valhalla Strength Gym in American Fork. Everyone’s like my friends it feels like another family almost, and I feel like I can just be myself around them,” Drake said. “There’s a lot of awesome moments there.”

His coach Chris McGrail typically trains older clients around 28 to 32 years old with Slattery being the youngest client. McGrail says he knew the teen had potential from his initial meeting with him.

“When I got with Drake and did an initial assessment, I realized that there was something unique about Drake’s potential. He’s a skier also. And he’s been doing that since he was young. And he has really good body control, athleticism, and lower body strength,” McGrail remembers. “As an entry point into the sport of powerlifting when I first did the assessment, I knew he had a lot of potential and we stuck together.”

A partnership that will take the team to London in late October where Slattery is going to go for the next record. He is trying for two more world records there. He’s going to try to beat his current World Record, aiming for 450 pounds, and will try to capture the Junior Squat World Record for his 132-pound weight class.

Slattery began weightlifting to train for skiing, a passion that consumed a lot of his early years. He has skied with Park City Big Mountain Ski Team since he was 10. As he trained more with weights and realized the potential he began to look harder into powerlifting.

“There was just something about it, it was different. It felt special to me,” Slattery recalls. “Every time I would accomplish something like a new max or a new something or I was able to rep a weight more than I was able to in the past, it made me feel a sense of accomplishment, and it really helped with my self-esteem and helped me feel a lot better about myself.”

Helping others to feel better about themselves seems to lead right into Slattery’s long-term goals. He is looking into the medical field with plans to graduate High School with his EMT certification. Until then, he hopes he can just help inspire people.

“I’ve always been interested in the medical field, and I feel like I would love to be able to help people and an EMT is definitely helping people. But I want to inspire people to get into fitness or just find something that makes them happy.”

Slattery is taking it easy for now gearing up to start training again for the fall competition. His mother says there are always a couple of days after competitions he just needs time to get back to himself, then he is right back in the gym working on his next goal.

For those interested in information about the sport of Powerlifting you can visit the United States Powerlifting Association website.