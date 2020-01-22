1  of  2
16-year-old faces murder, attempted murder charges in Grantsville quadruple homicide

TOOELE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – The Tooele County attorney announced criminal charges against 16-year-old Colin Jeffrey “CJ” Haynie for the murder of his mother, Alejandra, and his three siblings, Alexis, Matthew, and Milan and the attempted murder of his father, Colin.

CJ Haynie has been charged with four counts of aggravated murder, one count of attempted murder and five counts of felony discharge of a firearm in the Third District Court in Tooele County.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

