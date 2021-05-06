16-year-old charged as adult in fatal stabbing of Murray woman

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A 16-year-old accused of stabbing and murdering a Murray woman in April will be face charges as an adult.

Izaak Joseph Vijil is accused of stabbing and killing 34-year-old Melissa Wood. He is facing multiple charges, including murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of violent offense committed in the presence of a child.

On April 22, police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 4400 block of S. Brick Oven Way in Salt Lake County. Police then found Wood, who had suffered multiple stab wounds, and transported her to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

According to court documents, Vijil was standing in the parking lot with a group of kids and was saying racial slurs.

Wood, who was nearby playing with some children, approached Vijil and asked him to stop.

Police said that VIjil and Wood then began to argue, and Vijil told her to “get out of his face or he was going to slap her,” court documents said. He then approached her and began stabbing her in the torso.

Witnesses thought VIjil was hitting Wood, until they saw her fall to the ground while bleeding.

Vijil then fled from the area.

He later admitted to stabbing the woman to police.

Court documents said that detectives were later able to retrieve a Snapchat from Vijil in which he said “I need a ride out of state ASAP who got me I ain’t finna get lokked up over some bull****.”

Medical examiners later determined that Wood had been stabbed six times, with two of the stab wounds puncturing her right lung and heart. The other four stab wounds struck her diaphragm, liver, major vessels, and her chest cavity.