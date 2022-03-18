SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As of March 18, the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has announced a third arrest in the Sean Amone homicide case.

According to police records, the charged suspect is a 16-year-old boy connected to the shooting of 21-year-old Amone.

The initial investigation began on June 6, 2021, when SLC Police were dispatched to the area of 1300 North General Drive on reports of shots fired at a graduation party. Amone was found dead upon police arrival, along with four other men who suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds and were transported to a nearby hospital.

The suspects fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Police records state that detectives assigned to the SLCPD’s Homicide Squad and Crime Lab and Evidence Unit responded to the area and started an immediate investigation.

SLCPD Homicide Detectives arrested a 15-year-old boy suspected as one of Amone’s shooters on June 8, 2021.

On July 13, 2021, charges were filed against a 16-year-old boy in relation to the homicide after he was booked into a metro-area juvenile detention center on an unrelated matter.

SLC’s District Attorney’s Office filed a one-count charging instrument against 19-year-old Felix Issara for his alleged involvement in Amone’s death. According to police records, Issara remains in custody.

Because the newly charged suspect is a minor, no further information is being released, including the charges filed.