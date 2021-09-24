16 firefighters respond to Syracuse house fire

SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) – The Syracuse Fire Department responded to a house fire just after 7 a.m. near 1800 W. and 1700 S. on Friday.

Fire officials say the home was vacant and was soon set to be demolished.

Crews explained as they began to make entry into the home, it was quickly determined that the fire was deep-seated and had spread to the attic.

Authorities say sixteen firefighters from Syracuse Fire, Layton Fire, North Davis Fire, and Clinton Fire defensively fought the flames for over an hour.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and there were no reported injuries.