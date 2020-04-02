15-year-old transported to hospital in critical condition after crash in Murray

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 15-year-old was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a crash in Murray.

Sgt. Nick Street with the Utah Highway Patrol says at 6:23 p.m. a white Subaru was traveling south on I-15 near 5400 south with a 19-year-old driver and 15-year-old front-seat passenger.

Witnesses told troopers that the Subaru was trying to change lanes between a dump truck and a pumper truck and clipped the dump truck with the driver’s side rear of the Subaru. The Subaru then spun and struck the concrete pumper in the rear corner and tore the passenger door off.

Troopers say the Subaru spun several times and the 15-year old passenger was ejected. Medical personnel transported the 15-year-old to IMC in critical condition.

I-15 was closed at 5300 South for crash reconstructionists to gather evidence for investigation, according to troopers.

No other injuries were reported as result of the crash.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.