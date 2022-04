SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 15-year-old has been detained after he got into an altercation with his brother, resulting in a stabbing.

Police say they received calls around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday night about a stabbing in Salt Lake City. A pair of brothers had an altercation and the 15-year-old stabbed his adult brother multiple times.

The brother was taken to the hospital in “critical, yet stable” condition.

The 15-year-old was taken into custody by police.

No other information has been released.