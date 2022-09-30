HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – A Hurricane teen died in a crash that involved a truck and an e-bike on Thursday, Sept. 29, according to police.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Hurricane City Police Department responded quickly to the accident at the intersection of 400 South and 400 West. Police say the 15-year-old teen was riding an e-bike bicycle northbound on 400 West when a Dodge Ram 2400 pickup truck struck him. The driver of the truck was a 56-year-old man from Santa Clara, Utah.

According to HCPD, the teen and his bike were caught under the truck where he suffered serious injuries. A registered nurse was on the scene when officers arrived and attempts to save the teen’s life were started immediately. As paramedics arrived to assist, life saving measures were continued.

Unfortunately, the teen was unable to be resuscitated and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials are still investigating the incident.

“Our thoughts and sincerest condolences go out to the family of this young man,” HCPD officials said. “We also wish to thank the Hurricane Valley Fire District for their assistance.”