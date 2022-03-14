HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – 15-year-old Ricardo (Ricky) Gonzalez has been missing since Saturday, according his mother, Brandee Aragon.

Brandee says that she believes he may have taken a train out of the area, but that he also may still be close by, naming the Herriman area, as well as West Jordan since he reportedly has a friend there.

Ricky is 5’4″ and weighs 135 pounds with an athletic build. He has dark brown (almost black), curly hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt, and black Nikes (he may have also been wearing a black hoodie or dark grey jacket as well as a white Puma backpack, and likely a gold chain).

If you see Ricky, please reach out to the Herriman Police at (801) 858-0035. Officer Beckstrom is handling the case (Case # HR22-4211).

Brandee can also be reached at (801) 830-0932, or at barandaeee@gmail.com.