BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A 15-year-old has died following a rollover crash in Box Elder County Friday afternoon as her family was heading back home to Washington state.

Police say the crash happened just before 4 p.m. when a red Chrysler Pacifica traveling down I-84 veered in the center median and rolled several times.

A 15-year-old front-seat passenger was partially ejected and died at the scene.

The 17-year-old female driver and mother of the two girls were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Utah Department of Public Safety says high winds and “lack of experience” contributed to the tragic crash.

The identity of the victim has not been released.