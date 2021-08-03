15-year-old charged with manslaughter after brother dies in accidental shooting

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Kamas last year — originally viewed as a “tragic accident” — has now lead to the manslaughter charge of his 15-year-old brother.

Due to the sensitivity of the investigation, ABC4 has decided not to name the two children involved in the incident.

Police say in June 2020, the 11-year-old, his brother, and their mother were outside of their family home before the accident occurred. At one point, the two boys were given permission to retrieve a BB gun to shoot on the property.

Instead, police say the 15-year-old retrieved a real handgun from a bedroom.

In an interview with law enforcement, the boy said he decided to get the gun to scare his younger brother.

Court documents show that when the 11-year-old walked around the corner inside the home, his 15-year-old brother aimed the gun and said “look” before the gun went off.

Despite first responders’ best efforts, the 11-year-old later died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The 15-year-old has now been charged in juvenile court with manslaughter, a second-degree felony, after “recklessly” causing the death of another, according to court documents.