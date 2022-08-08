SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A 14-year-old boy accidentally shot a 15-year-old boy in the back while riding in a car, according to Sandy Police.

Officers responded to Alta View Hospital on July 10 after the 15-year-old boy was reportedly dropped off at the front door of the emergency room.

The boy was then flown by medical helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital to be treated, and has since been released.

Police say the boy was sitting in the front passenger seat of the car when he was shot by the 14-year-old boy who was “manipulating a gun” in the back seat. There were reportedly at least two other people in the car that was travelling in the Sandy-Midvale area.

After dropping off the two teens at the hospital, the driver took off, according to police.

Authorities were able to get a license plate number using hospital surveillance video, and later found the vehicle at an apartment complex in Midvale.

Officers reportedly looked through the windows of the vehicle and observed blood, as well as what appeared to be a bullet hole in the front passenger seat.

This case is currently under investigation, and detectives are trying to determine where the gun came from as well as whether it was a gang-affiliated incident.

No further information is currently available.