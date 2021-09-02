15-year-old arrested for deadly drive-by shooting at Salt Lake City graduation party

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 15-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with a June shooting that left one dead and four others injured in Salt Lake City. Three months later, police say the investigation is ongoing.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, June 6, Salt Lake City Police were called to a deadly drive-by shooting on North General Drive at a graduation party. Upon arrival, police found four others had also been injured. Authorities say 20-year-old Sean Amone was killed in the shooting.

After the shooting, the Salt Lake City District released a statement identifying all five as graduates of schools within their district. Two of those who were shot are 2021 West High graduates; one is a former Highland High School graduate; and the other two young people, including Amone, are both former West High School graduates, says the District.

Now, nearly three months later, Salt Lake City Police say a 15-year-old boy was taken into custody in June for the shooting. Because the suspect is a minor, no additional details are being released at this time. Police say the incident is an active homicide investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 21-96966.

In response to the shooting, Salt Lake City Police say they launched a twice-monthly meeting with the Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander community to start a reconciliation, rebuild relationships, and to provide additional updates about Amone’s death. The meetings are held throughout the metro area.

If you would like to attend future community meetings, you are encouraged to contact Salt Lake City Police Programs Manager Dustin Parks at dustin.parks@slcgov.com.