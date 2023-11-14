SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — From Bluff to Snowville, the Utah Department of Transportation will be adding 15 new fast-charging stations for electric vehicles by the end of 2024.

UDOT said the number of electric vehicles in Utah has grown by an average of 48% year over year, with the rate of growth continuing to climb. The 15 fast-charging stations across the state are a response to meet a need for a charging network to keep those cars running.

“The future is coming and these 15 new fast-charging sites will ensure Utah will be ready for it,” said UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras. “Building out the statewide charging network really opens the door to let Utahns choose to travel where they want, when they want, in the way they want.”

All 15 stations will be owned and operated by private companies and available to the public day and night. A full list of cities and locations where the new charging stations will be installed can be found below:

Snowville – Pilot Flying J Travel Center

Tremonton – Maverik

Layton/Ogden – Rocky Mountain Power

Delle (I-80) – Utah.Energy

Coalville – Rocky Mountain Power

Nephi – Tesla

Tie Fork Rest Area – Rocky Mountain Power

Price/Willington – Maverik

Fillmore – Maverik

Ivie Creek – Rocky Mountain Power

Moab – Rocky Mountain Power

Thompson Springs – Utah.Energy

Cove Fort – Rocky Mountain Power

Monticello – Maverik

Bluff – Rocky Mountain Power

UDOT said the fast-charging stations will be funded through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program. Grants from the program will match private funds provided by private companies to construct the stations.

“Creating a charging network of this magnitude requires a team effort between the federal government, the state of Utah and private businesses,” UDOT said in a press release. “Utah is receiving about $36 million in federal funding, and combined with a minimum 20% private match, the program is expected to invest a total of $43 million.”

UDOT said about $17.5 million will be invested in the first phase of the program to provide fast charging every 50 miles along Utah’s interstate highways. UDOT said no state taxpayer dollars are being used in the first phase as UDOT is implementing the project through a public-private partnership.