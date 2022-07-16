KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) – A 15-month-old child has been pronounced dead after drowning in a backyard pool Friday afternoon.

The incident reportedly occurred near 5500 S 4400 W in Kearns. The child was in the backyard of a private home among other children and pets, and there was a gate around the pool preventing them from entering the water, according to police.

The incident occurred when “one of the kids or pets possibly knocked open the gate,” allowing the child to enter the pool.

The 15-month-old child was found unresponsive, and was taken by LifeFlight helicopter to Primary Children’s Medical Center where they were pronounced dead at 6:21 p.m. Friday evening.

Unified Police say that the incident appears to be purely accidental.

No further information is currently available.