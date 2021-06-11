14-year-old rescued after fall near Donut Falls in Salt Lake County

Crews work to rescue a 14-year-old boy, injured after falling near Donut Falls (SLCOSAR)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 14-year-old was rescued near Donut Falls on Thursday.

Shortly after 9 p.m., Salt Lake County Search and Rescue crews were called to help the teenager who had arm, leg, and back injuries.

The boy had fallen near the donut of Donut Falls in Little Cottonwood Canyon, possibly breaking an arm and a leg.

While his hiking companions were able to assist him to the bottom of the cascading falls, Unified Fire arrived to splint, back-board, and neck collar the boy.

Fire crews, friends, and others nearby started to carry the boy down from the canyon.

From there, Search and Rescue members removed equipment from their truck and placed the boy inside to transport him to a waiting ambulance on the paved highway.

All rescue crews were off of the mountain by 10:15 p.m.

According to SLCOSAR, this is the 25th rescue of the year.