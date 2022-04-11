RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – A 14-year-old who allegedly kidnapped her 7-year-old sister may be facing charges, police say.

The 14-year-old girl is currently in juvenile detention for allegedly taking off with her sister, prompting an Amber Alert on Sunday.

Police say the girl is facing kidnapping and auto theft charges after the two girls went missing from their Riverton home.

The two girls were found at Liberty Park in downtown Salt Lake City. The 7-year-old was reunited with her grandparents after the kidnapping.

The 14-year-old was taken into detention following the kidnapping.