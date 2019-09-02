14-year-old girl in critical condition after being hit by car

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after being hit by a car at a crosswalk.

According to police, she was hit in a crosswalk between Main Street and Willow Street in Grantsville.

Main Street was closed in both directions for about 45 minutes during the incident.

The girl is in critical condition and police said the investigation is ongoing.

What others are clicking on: