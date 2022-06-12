IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – On Sunday, June 12 at 4:45 a.m., the body of a 14-year-old resident of Beryl, Utah was recovered from Newcastle Reservoir, according to Iron County Sheriff’s Office.

The search initially started with “individual people searching the water,” according to a press release, then with the assistance of Intermountain Life Flight and SUU helicopters searching from above.

Upon the arrival of additional dive teams, underwater drones and SONAR was reportedly used to locate the teen and recover his body.

According to Iron County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Dave Mitchell, two brothers, a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old were both in kayaks, not wearing life jackets, and attempting to knock each other out of their kayaks.

It was reported the 14-year-old didn’t know how to swim, and went under in about 10-12 feet of water. At the time 911 was notified, the 14-year-old male had been under the water for approximately 10 minutes.

Iron County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of

this young man who lost his life in this tragic event.

No further information is currently available.