14-year-old boy flown to Primary Children’s in critical condition following crash with truck

HILLDALE (ABC4 News, St. George News modified) – A 14-year-old boy was flown to Primary Chilren’s Hospital in Salt Lake City after being critically injured when he struck a truck while riding a dirt bike on Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred at Utah Avenue around 2:30 p.m. when the boy was riding a dirt bike north on Pinion Street in Hilldale.

Colorado City Chief Marshal Robb Radley told St. George News the boy ran through a stop sign and collided with an F-3.50 work truck.

The boy, who was not wearing a helmet, had a broken femur and pelvis with possible internal injuries and head trauma. He was flown to the hospital in critical condition.

As of Sunday, St. George News reported he was still in cricital condition but was stable.