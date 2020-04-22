14 inmates, multiple staff, at Salt Lake County Jail test positive for coronavirus over last three weeks

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office has released its coronavirus case update on both inmates and staff over the last three weeks.

In a press release, the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office, said since March 31, they have had total of 14 inmates at the Salt Lake County Jail who have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, only one of those inmates is still under medical isolation, while the earlier individuals have recovered.

The rate of inmates with COVID-19 is at 1% and there are 54 inmates are under medical quarantine and are being monitored.

“The health and safety of everyone in Metro and Oxbow Jails continue to be our number one priority,” said Sheriff Rosie Rivera. “The changes we have implemented over the last number of weeks have prepared us to address the challenge of COVID-19 in our facilities. I am impressed with how our Jail has handled operations in the face of an unprecedented pandemic. This morning, we have 1 inmate positive for COVID-19 which is a reflection on the proactive measures we have taken to mitigate the spread.”

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office also stated they have had several employees test positive for COVID-19, but many of them have recovered and returned to work.

ABC4 received a request from friends and family of one of those employees, Deputy David Bickley. According to his GoFundMe, Bickley has been in the hospital for weeks and moved to a different hospital for more intensive care where his condition continues to be a “revolving door of improvement and then complications.”

Sheriff Rivera and other representatives from the Sheriff’s Office have been in contact with our affected employees or their family members.

“My thoughts are with our Sheriff’s Office employees who are currently fighting a personal battle with COVID-19,” said Sheriff Rosie Rivera. “I sincerely appreciate the hard work, dedication, and resilience shown by all of our team members.”

